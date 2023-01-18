iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,806 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 15.4% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.74. The company had a trading volume of 42,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.71 and a 200 day moving average of $226.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

