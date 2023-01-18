iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ UAE opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.