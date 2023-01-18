iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the December 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ UAE opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAE. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter.

