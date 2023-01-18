iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.75. 182,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,507,497. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.29. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $76.94.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.