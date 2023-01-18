iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EFA opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $78.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

