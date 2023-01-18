iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 160.2% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the December 15th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 68,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,687. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.
iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
