iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Up 160.2% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 160.2% from the December 15th total of 622,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,206,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:IBTD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.74. 68,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,687. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 10,047.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,899,000 after buying an additional 1,624,398 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,581,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 343,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 311,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,352,000.

