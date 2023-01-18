iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,271,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,115 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $997,128,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,550,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,231,000 after acquiring an additional 830,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,684,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,519,000 after acquiring an additional 128,975 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.