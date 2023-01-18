iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,685,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,992 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.