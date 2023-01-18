iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Boosted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,320 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,294,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 225.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,367. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

