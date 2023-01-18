iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Shares Bought by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned 1.38% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 922.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.30. 236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,013. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.35. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $35.88.

