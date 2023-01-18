iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,705. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

