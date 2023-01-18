iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 616,692 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,372,672 shares.The stock last traded at $108.47 and had previously closed at $106.06.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.51.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.261 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
