IPVERSE (IPV) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $592,718.57 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00436481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,562.00 or 0.30637740 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.52 or 0.00754131 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars.

