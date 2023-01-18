Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down to $39.80

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $38.65. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $40.06, with a volume of 1,214 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -331.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.59.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,375,000 after buying an additional 705,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,877,000 after acquiring an additional 481,205 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

