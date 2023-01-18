Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 17th (ADBE, AMGN, ARR, AYI, BIG, CHKP, CLFD, CMG, CORT, CRM)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 17th:

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE). DA Davidson issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP). Scotiabank issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

