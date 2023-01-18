Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 56,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XSVM traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

