Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,527,000 after purchasing an additional 79,948 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 24,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $281.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $376.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

