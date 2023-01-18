Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 196.2% in December

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

PDBC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 7,182,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,923,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,756,000 after buying an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,162,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,569,000 after buying an additional 3,040,814 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,845,000 after buying an additional 609,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,373,000 after buying an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter.

