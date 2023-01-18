Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Up 196.2% in December

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 196.2% from the December 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
PDBC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $15.02. 7,182,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,267,296. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $20.76.
Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.928 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
