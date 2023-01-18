Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.09% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 78,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $31.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 52-week low of $26.89 and a 52-week high of $37.33.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.