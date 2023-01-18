Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 321,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PID stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 767,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,627. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

