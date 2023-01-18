Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

PIE stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. 146,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,119. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.