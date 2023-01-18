Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, a growth of 198.8% from the December 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.17) to €2.20 ($2.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.34) to €2.40 ($2.61) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.30 ($2.50) to €2.50 ($2.72) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.61) to €2.60 ($2.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.26) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.49.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.66. 185,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,537. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.69.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

