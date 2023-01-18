InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the December 15th total of 447,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate III Financial Partners

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance

NYSE IPVF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.67.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

