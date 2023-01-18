International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.3% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,006 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 471,736 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.56.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $143.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,491. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.71 and a 200-day moving average of $135.45. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

