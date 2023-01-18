Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Short Interest Down 45.5% in December

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,558,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Stock Down 11.3 %

Integrated Ventures stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 493,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,435. Integrated Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

About Integrated Ventures

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.