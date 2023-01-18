inSure DeFi One Day Trading Volume Tops $805,502.04 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $60.80 million and approximately $805,502.04 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010993 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00039268 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00017870 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00232191 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, "inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00221879 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $920,980.59 traded over the last 24 hours."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

