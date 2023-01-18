Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CEO Sells 5,675 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $98,022,884. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.97. 714,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,189. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 23.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 61,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,412,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ResMed by 1.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 268,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,267,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

