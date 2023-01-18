Insider Selling: Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) SVP Paul Cornett sold 2,000 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE NX traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.47. 86,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $810.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NX. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

