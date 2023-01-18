Insider Selling: Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells 27,129 Shares of Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.1 %

HZNP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.95. 4,179,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,858. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 24.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

