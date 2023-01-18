Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells 39,200 Shares of Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 39,200 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,344,402 shares in the company, valued at $170,166,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $552,000.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total value of $492,400.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $601,600.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 27,216 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $382,656.96.

On Monday, November 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $584,400.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 1.8 %

CRDO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,464,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Credo Technology Group had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $51.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

