Insider Selling: Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) SVP Sells 1,352 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CWST traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.86. 170,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.16. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,681,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,086,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,013,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWST. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

