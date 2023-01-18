Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,051 shares in the company, valued at $16,591,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gayn Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Gayn Erickson sold 69,690 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $1,804,971.00.

AEHR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. 1,822,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,849. The company has a market capitalization of $800.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 1.80. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 114.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 48,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $641,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

