Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 214 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.72) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,076.46).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.17), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,553.67).

On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.48 ($5,150.07).

On Thursday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 201 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £4,074.27 ($4,971.65).

On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.44), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($726,750.48).

Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 20.64 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,942.86 ($23.71). 1,851,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,240. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,661 ($32.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,981.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,956.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,533.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.56) to GBX 2,950 ($36.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($31.73) to GBX 2,500 ($30.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.18) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,210 ($26.97).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

