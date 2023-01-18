Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 214 Shares of Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,944 ($23.72) per share, with a total value of £4,160.16 ($5,076.46).
Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.17), for a total value of £18,482.73 ($22,553.67).
- On Friday, December 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,936 ($23.62) per share, for a total transaction of £4,220.48 ($5,150.07).
- On Thursday, November 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 201 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($24.73) per share, with a total value of £4,074.27 ($4,971.65).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 29,734 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,003 ($24.44), for a total transaction of £595,572.02 ($726,750.48).
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON CCH traded down GBX 20.64 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,942.86 ($23.71). 1,851,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,240. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,661 ($32.47). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,981.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,956.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90. The company has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 1,533.98.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
Featured Stories
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.