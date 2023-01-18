Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 101 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 101 shares of CLS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($183.64).

On Tuesday, December 20th, Fredrik Widlund bought 100 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($183.04).

Shares of LON CLI traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 149.40 ($1.82). 654,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 130.20 ($1.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 235 ($2.87). The company has a market cap of £593.43 million and a PE ratio of 481.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.86.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on CLS from GBX 255 ($3.11) to GBX 205 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

