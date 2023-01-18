Insider Buying: Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Purchases 1,060,000 Shares of Stock

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes bought 1,060,000 shares of Andromeda Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$53,000.00 ($36,805.56).

Andromeda Metals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Andromeda Metals Company Profile

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Great White Kaolin project located in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Adelaide Resources Limited and changed its name to Andromeda Metals Limited in December 2016.

