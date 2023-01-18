Insider Buying: Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Purchases 1,060,000 Shares of Stock

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) Wilkes bought 1,060,000 shares of Andromeda Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$53,000.00 ($36,805.56).
Andromeda Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Andromeda Metals Company Profile
