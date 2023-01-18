Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €44.00 by UBS Group

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been given a €44.00 ($47.83) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($45.65) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($41.85) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($51.52) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.60) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($21.41).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

