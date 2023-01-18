Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MLI opened at GBX 136 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of £400.54 million and a P/E ratio of 837.50. Industrials REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 119.75 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 201 ($2.45). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 131.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 145.11.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) target price on shares of Industrials REIT in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

