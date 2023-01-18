IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $243,863.90 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

