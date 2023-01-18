Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Short Interest Down 60.0% in December

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IOR remained flat at $11.75 on Wednesday. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Income Opportunity Realty Investors

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IOR Get Rating ) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

