IDW Media (IDW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IDW Media (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.

IDW Media Stock Performance

IDW Media stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. IDW Media has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $13.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Get IDW Media alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDW Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new stake in IDW Media stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of IDW Media at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, Artist's Editions, and The Library of American Comics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.