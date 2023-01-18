Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 704,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,757,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.27. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.74.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. Analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

