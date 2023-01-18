Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $983,000 Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE IP opened at $37.54 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.21). International Paper had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Paper from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

