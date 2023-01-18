Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,300 Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.99 and a beta of 0.74. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.20). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKS. HSBC began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Roth Capital upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

