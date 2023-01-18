Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 20,900 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of AAWW opened at $101.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

