Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,700 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kroger by 476.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,440,000 after buying an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,344,000 after buying an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 291.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after purchasing an additional 885,697 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kroger by 175.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

Kroger Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

