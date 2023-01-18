Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.45.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $153.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

