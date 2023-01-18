Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $346.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.11. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $361.67.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

