Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,051,716. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prothena Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.52. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. On average, analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

