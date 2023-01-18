Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 250,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in B2Gold by 215.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 13.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,311,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in B2Gold by 30.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in B2Gold by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 44.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BTG shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. M Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.87.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $392.55 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

