Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,401.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 32,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Patterson Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.11.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.23%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson Companies

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $274,791.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.