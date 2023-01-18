Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 60.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,702.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion sold 4,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $550,965.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total transaction of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,657,077.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,923 shares of company stock worth $23,853,997 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HRI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.83.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $143.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.68 and its 200 day moving average is $119.18. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.43 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 12.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 22.95%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

